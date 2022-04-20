Tonica woman named IVCC’s Skerston Memorial Award winner

Paula Hallock, of Tonica, is the 2022 winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s Connie Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service.

Hallock, human resources administrative assistant, was nominated by Ottawa Center counselor Valery Calvetti.

“Like Connie — Paula has demonstrated service excellence to our college community,” Calvetti said. “She has participated quietly and professionally on teams for the benefit of us all.

“Whenever I call Paula she makes me feel as if my time is the priority even though I know there are far more pressing matters needing her time and attention,” Calvetti added.

“When an employee turns to Human Resources it typically involves a very personal need. It is refreshing to have Paula serve as the gateway in HR. When Paula picks up the phone or greets you from her desk, we all breathe a little easier. For years, Paula has served quietly and graciously — helping care for us all.”

Hallock has worked at IVCC since 1998. She and husband Nolan have two sons.

The award is named in memory of former assistant director of admissions and records Connie Skerston, who died in 2015.

Hallock and the other 2022 support staff nominees: Dawn Lockwood and Mary Smith, of CETLA; Gracelyn Quesse, of Student Services; Donna Swiskoski, of the Foundation office; and Manessa Trench, of the Copy Center will be honored Friday night at IVCC’s employee recognition reception at Grand Bear Resort in Utica — an event Hallock has helped coordinate with colleagues since 2000.