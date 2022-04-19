IVCC names 5 McCormack scholars

Illinois Valley Community College named five Thomas J. McCormack Scholars this spring, including twins.

McCormack Scholars are Hope Beelman, of Peru; Paige Blackburn, of Spring Valley; Andrew and Ryan Gochanour, of Wenona; and Emily Schaibley, of Marseilles.

To earn the college’s highest academic achievement, McCormack’s maintain a minimum 3.75 grade point average in at least 14 hours in three consecutive semesters.

The award honors IVCC’s first director, Dr. Thomas J. McCormack, who served La Salle-Peru-Oglesby Junior College from 1924 to 1932. The Princeton University-educated McCormack was renowned as one of the nation’s outstanding educators.