April 19, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC names 5 McCormack scholars

Distinction is college’s highest academic achievement

The 2022 McCormack Scholars are (left) Ryan Gochanour, Hope Beelman, Andrew Gochanour, Emily Schaibley and Paige Blackburn. The McCormack award is Illinois Valley Community College’s highest academic achievement. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College named five Thomas J. McCormack Scholars this spring, including twins.

McCormack Scholars are Hope Beelman, of Peru; Paige Blackburn, of Spring Valley; Andrew and Ryan Gochanour, of Wenona; and Emily Schaibley, of Marseilles.

To earn the college’s highest academic achievement, McCormack’s maintain a minimum 3.75 grade point average in at least 14 hours in three consecutive semesters.

The award honors IVCC’s first director, Dr. Thomas J. McCormack, who served La Salle-Peru-Oglesby Junior College from 1924 to 1932. The Princeton University-educated McCormack was renowned as one of the nation’s outstanding educators.