IVCC accelerates study abroad opportunities

A new partnership between Illinois Valley Community College’s World Language program and Study Abroad program gives students the opportunity to complete two years of German or Spanish in one year and then study abroad in the summer in Salzburg, Austria; Seville, Spain; or San Jose, Costa Rica.

Study abroad is available to students through IVCC’s membership in the Illinois Consortium of International Studies and Programs. While studying abroad, students can take more classes in German or Spanish and improve their fluency. History and culture courses are also available.

Study abroad is fully accredited and its courses transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Partner colleges are English speaking so students do not need to be completely fluent to participate.

Students also take cultural excursions, including visits to museums and historical sites, volcanos and hot springs, a working coffee plantation, or even a trip to Morocco.

“Studying abroad is a great way to safely travel in summer while earning college credit, making new friends, and improving language skills,” said IVCC Study Abroad coordinator Amanda Cook Fesperman. “Our language courses prepare students for the experience.”

IVCC also has study abroad to England, Ireland, France, China and Ghana, West Africa is expected to be added in 2023. In most cases, students can study abroad for a three-to-four-week summer program or for an entire semester.

To qualify, students need to be at least 18, have a minimum 2.75 grade point average, have completed at least 12 college credits and have passed English Composition I or II with a C. A graduating high school senior who meets the requirements could study abroad this fall.

For information, contact amanda_cookfesperman@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0203. Registration for fall and summer is underway.