La Salle man sentenced to two years for aggravated battery

A La Salle man was sentenced to two years in the department of corrections for a class three felony of aggravated battery.

Anthony M. Lamb, 28, of La Salle had previously pled guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to probation in 2019.

On Sept. 2, Lamb was found to have violated his probation and was re-sentenced to two years in the department of corrections.

Lamb was represented by Attorney Eric May and prosecuted by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. The case was heard by Judge James Andreoni.