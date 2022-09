NASA Solar Ambassador Scott Pellican will be discussing NASA’s 50-year road from Apollo to Artemis at 6:00 p.m Sept 21 at Peru Public Library, located at 1409 11th Street.

Participants can hear about the world’s most powerful rocket and the challenges ahead as the United States returns to the Moon and then head to Mars.

Registration is not required and this will be an in-person only event. For more information, email eschaub@perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.