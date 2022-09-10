La Salle County to host electronic recycling event on Sept. 24

Registration is now open for the La Salle County Electronic Recycling Event, which will take place from 8:00 a.m to noon on Sept 24 at the La Salle County Government Center at 707 E. Etna Rd in Ottawa.

The event is free and pre registration is required. Accepted items include, but are not limited to, cell phones, computer equipment, modems, microwaves, projectors, rechargeable batteries, video game consoles, stereos, televisions, wires and cables.

Non-accepted items include loose alkaline batteries, liquid containing items, freon containing items (AC units, dehumidifiers), white goods (refrigerators, freezers), thermostats and light bulbs.

The event is limited to La Salle County residents and is not open to businesses. TV donations are limited to two televisions per vehicle and oversized loads may be refused.

To register visit https://lasallecounty.as.me/ or call 815-630-4308.

For questions not regarding registration, contact the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.