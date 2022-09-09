Late start classes at IVCC begin Monday

Late start, 12-week courses in biology, geology, statistics, English, film, nutrition, psychology and philosophy of religion begin Monday at Illinois Valley Community College.

Philosophy of Religion (PHL 1003-01) with Jason Beyer, will be offered in-person beginning Sept. 12.

Late start online courses are: The Global Environment (BIO 1000-102) with Eric Schroeder; World Regional Geography (GEG 1004-101) with Jeff Fesperman; General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-102) with Tom Tunnell; English Composition I (ENG 1001-104) with Lori Cinotte; Developmental English (ENG 0909) with Jean Forst; The Art of the Film (FLM-2009-101) with Kim Radek; Introduction to Nutrition (ALH 1000-102) with Amber Robertson; and General Psychology (PSY 1000-103) with Betsy Klopcic.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP-0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in the Admissions Office.