September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Late start classes at IVCC begin Monday

Eight late start, 12 week online courses available

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Late start, 12-week courses in biology, geology, statistics, English, film, nutrition, psychology and philosophy of religion begin Monday at Illinois Valley Community College.

Philosophy of Religion (PHL 1003-01) with Jason Beyer, will be offered in-person beginning Sept. 12.

Late start online courses are: The Global Environment (BIO 1000-102) with Eric Schroeder; World Regional Geography (GEG 1004-101) with Jeff Fesperman; General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-102) with Tom Tunnell; English Composition I (ENG 1001-104) with Lori Cinotte; Developmental English (ENG 0909) with Jean Forst; The Art of the Film (FLM-2009-101) with Kim Radek; Introduction to Nutrition (ALH 1000-102) with Amber Robertson; and General Psychology (PSY 1000-103) with Betsy Klopcic.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP-0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in the Admissions Office.