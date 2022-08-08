Lostant artist, known for her copper work, will show her work at Westclox in Peru

NCI ARTworks will host the opening reception for Suzanne Shafer-Wilson, of Lostant, primarily known for her copper work, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Westclox building and gallery space on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Peru.

Shafer-Wilson is a mixed-media artist who has accrued hundreds of collegiate and workshop hours in drawing, illustration, painting, ceramics, sculpture and other media.

Her show, “Pieces of Me,” will display numerous examples of her transitions in knotless netting and needle lace; a traditional Italian fiber arts technique recreated in the round with copper and sterling silver wire over the past 30 years.

Most recently, Shafer-Wilson was part of a group show titled “Urban Garden” where her work was on display at Vale Craft Gallery in Chicago (www.valecraftgallery.com) Her work appeared at several shows at WomanMade Gallery in Chicago, https://womanmade.org/artwork/suzanne-shafer-wilson and also appeared on the cover of The Crafts Report, a nationally syndicated crafts business magazine.

There is no cost to attend Friday and all are welcome. The gallery also will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.