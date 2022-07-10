July 10, 2022
Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living opens Streator outreach office

Personal assistance, advocacy and information available through office

OSF Center for Health-Streator (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living has opened an outreach office at the OSF Center for Health in Streator.

Streator office hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday. The office is located on the third floor of OSF Center for Health, Room 318.

IVCIL services include information and referral, advocacy and a personal assistant program. In addition, IVCIL has a medical equipment loan closet at the Streator and La Salle locations as well as an ITAC phone selection center. The phones are amplified for people who are hard of hearing and are free through IVCIL. Other programs for youth and independent living skills also are available.

For information about any of IVCIL’s services, call 815-224-3126.