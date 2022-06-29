St. Bede Academy in Peru passes $350K fundraising goal

The 39th annual St. Bede Auction held June 18 drew 160 attendees and helped surpass the overall fundraising goal of $350,000.

Though a final total was not yet tabulated, St. Bede reported the Fund-A-Need exceeded its goal of $125,000. The funds will be used to replace the aged pulley system, stage curtains and improvements in the Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

Starting off with a lead gift of $15,000 by the Miller Group Charitable Trust, multiple gifts followed at the $15,000 level by donors from in and outside of the room totaling $60,000 which certainly kicked off the start of the paddle raise for the Fund-A-Need campaign.

“We continue to surpass our goal to fund these needed projects. “Based on the overwhelming generosity this year and in year’s past, the Fund-A-Need is here to stay,” said Julia Yaklich, director of mission advancement.

“Once again, the Saint Bede family touches our hearts with the tremendous show of support at the auction,” said Bonnie Prokup, auction and special events manager. " “No matter where you live, you can be involved in the auction.”