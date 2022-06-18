Still time to register to vote in La Salle County

La Salle County Clerk Lori L. Bongartz reminds county residents who still need to register to vote or change their address may do so prior to Election Day at the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E Etna Road, Ottawa. Registration will also be available on Election Day at the office and at all 119 precincts.

Bongartz is advising persons who may need to register and want to avoid long lines on Election Day to take advantage of grace period registration and voting at the County Clerk’s Office. Persons needing to register must provide two forms of identification; one must have the person’s name and correct address and the other form to verify the person’s name.

Grace period registration and voting and early voting hours for the final days are as follows:

8 a.m.-noon Saturday June 18, 2022

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday June 20, 2022

8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, June 21–24

8 a.m.-noon Saturday June 25, 2022

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday June 26, 2022

Additionally, the County Clerk’s Office will be open for grace period registration and voting from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Also properly registered voters may vote by mail by submitting an application ballot. Upon receipt of a signed application to vote by mail, the ballot will be mailed to the voter. The last day to accept and application to have a ballot mailed is Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Bongartz is encouraging those with questions to contact her office at 815-434-8202.