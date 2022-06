Motorists traveling on U.S. 6 and/or Route 178 in Utica can expect construction-related delays beginning next week.

Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday the ongoing pre-stage work to install a roundabout will cause sporadic disruption. Motorists are advised to allot additional travel time or to consider alternate routes.

The corner is a busy intersection for traffic from Interstate 80 to Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.