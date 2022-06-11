Mendota Farmers Market now open Saturday mornings

The Mendota Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, rain or shine, and features locally-procured crafts, produce and specialty items from vendors located within a 25-mile radius of Mendota. (Tom Collins)

The Mendota Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, rain or shine, and is entering its 19th consecutive year.

Visit the dozen-odd vendors on downtown Main Street, next to the Amtrak station, for locally-grown produce, homemade baked goods, honey and jam, flowers and plants and crafts. Vendors, many of whom have participated in the Mendota Farmers Market more than 15 years, are drawn from a 25-mile radius of Mendota and typically have a combined 300-plus items for sale.

“We feel we have one of the best locations,” said Bryon Walters, market manager. “It’s easy to get to and we get a lot of Amtrak passengers.”

For more information, call Walters at (815) 252-9605