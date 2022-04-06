La Salle library hosts ‘pollinator pathways’ April 12 via Zoom

La Salle Public Library will virtually host Natalie Martin, University of Illinois Extension master gardener, and Donna Blomquist, La Salle librarian, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, discussing Pollinator Pathways, a community project funded through #PlantWildflowers Initiative.

The program will provide details on the importance of pollinators and how to acquire free, wildflower seed packets through the Library that support pollinator habitats. Learn more about the project, get answers to questions, and find out how to participate.

Native wildflowers and grasses once made up the largest natural ecosystem in the United States. In Illinois, less than 0.01% remains of the original 21 million acres of prairie. The loss of prairie lands has devastated wild pollinators, who depend on pollen and nectar to survive, and humans on them for more than 150 U.S. food crops and a host of other benefits, including community beautification.