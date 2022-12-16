Shots fired late Thursday at the Grove Center in La Salle

Gunshots were fired late Thursday at Sixth and Tonti streets in La Salle, though La Salle police have not identified a suspect or any victim.

In a Friday report, La Salle police said they were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. in reference to a “suspicious noise.”

Following a brief investigation, police said they recovered several shell casings in the 1000 block of Sixth Street and damage, consistent with bullet holes, on the south side of 1055 Sixth St. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate a victim or a suspect.

The case is under investigation.

