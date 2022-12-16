December 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Shots fired late Thursday at the Grove Center in La Salle

Police: no sign yet of a suspect or victim

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski scours the grounds at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St., where an unknown suspect fired gunshots late Thursday. Police have so far found five bullet holes, some of which are visible above the windows. (Tom Collins)

Gunshots were fired late Thursday at Sixth and Tonti streets in La Salle, though La Salle police have not identified a suspect or any victim.

In a Friday report, La Salle police said they were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. in reference to a “suspicious noise.”

Following a brief investigation, police said they recovered several shell casings in the 1000 block of Sixth Street and damage, consistent with bullet holes, on the south side of 1055 Sixth St. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate a victim or a suspect.

The case is under investigation.

The News Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.