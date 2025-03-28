Eagle Scout creates retired flag deposit box for Lostant

Eagle Scout Ayden Lawless completed a project that will benefit the community for years to come.

As part of the requirements to earn the Eagle Scout rank, Lawless designed and built a retired flag deposit box, providing a respectful way for residents to properly retire worn and tattered American flags. He saw an opportunity to create a designated collection point where people could drop off their worn flags with the assurance that they would be handled with the dignity they deserve.

The flag deposit box, now installed at Lostant Elementary School, serves as a convenient and accessible solution for residents looking to retire their flags. Made with durable materials and a thoughtful design, the box ensures that flags are stored safely until they can be properly retired in a formal flag retirement ceremony, often conducted by local veterans’ organizations or Scout troops.

Community members are encouraged to use the deposit box whenever they need to retire an American flag. Through this initiative, Lawless has not only created a valuable resource but also has reinforced the importance of honoring the nation’s flag and the principles it represents.