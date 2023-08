The Illinois Valley Cursillo Community will host a Day of Renewal on Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Peter and Paul Parish, Peterstown, just south of Mendota.

Registration and continental breakfast begin at 8:30 a.m. The program ends at 1 p.m. Theme for the day is “I Must Be About My Father’s Business.”

Speakers include Deacon Jack Kusek, Michael Vaessen, Rudy Arteaga and Anne Newhalfen. Sign up is not required. There is no cost to attend. Donations will be accepted.