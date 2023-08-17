Star Union Spirits to offer limited release brandy to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association will partner with Star Union Spirits in Peru to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness by releasing a limited Single Barrel American Brandy.

Net proceeds from the bottle release and event will go to the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Jordan block in Ottawa.

There are more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have more than doubled. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

Conducted annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants will take to the streets of Ottawa to spread awareness and raise funds for those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.

More information on the walk can be found at http://act.alz.org/illinoisvalley.

“Star Union Spirits is proud to support this worthy cause,” said Bob Windy, co-owner of Star Union Spirits, in a news release. “My business partner, Jeff Yosowitz, and my family can understand what it is like to have to deal with this debilitating disease firsthand. It is extremely hard on families confronting this disease and we want to help support the Alzheimer’s Association to bring awareness to the impact it has on our elderly communities.”

Alzheimer’s Association and Star Union Spirits are working together to offer a special Single Barrel American Brandy pick to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s or other dementia programs.

Star Union Spirits Single Barrel American Brandy is made from Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The brandy has been aged for more than three years in a new, American toasted oak barrel, giving the brandy its natural golden hue and savory flavor.

Exuding hints of vanilla and complex notes of oak and fruit. For this exclusive release, the Single Barrel American Brandy has been aged more than three years, with each bottle hand numbered on a unique Star Union Spirits label to commemorate this barrel pick for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bottles will be released on Oct. 5 at the Star Union Spirits Tasting Room and distillery with an event to celebrate the collaboration between the Alzheimer’s Association and Star Union Spirits. The event will be an open house format with complementary cocktails. Additional bottle sales will donate a portion of the sale to the Alzheimer’s Association. The appetizers will be provided by The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli of Ottawa.

Casey Beall, Star Union Spirits’ award-winning distiller will be on hand to sign the bottles. Two hundred bottles will be released to the public. Bottles will be pre-sold by the Alzheimer’s Association and at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Bottles will be $70 and include an invitation to the release event at Star Union Spirits on Oct. 5.