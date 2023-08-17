New look gym; entrance to greet students returning to Northbrook School in Mendota

Cosmetic and security upgrades are some of the changes at Northbrook Middle School in Mendota for the coming school year.

A project to add new security doors to the main entrance for students also moved some administration offices. The new windows installed in the hallway still allow plenty of light into the building, which has seen significant improvements over the last few years.

A new set of interior security doors were installed at Northbrook Middle School in Mendota. (Charles Van Horn)

In addition to the recent installation of air conditioning, the main gymnasium received a new color scheme, flooring and a new scoreboard.

“I am so excited for the students to see how beautiful the building is. I was already so proud of everything we do at Northbrook,” said Principal Paula Daley, “but now our building looks and matches our energy.”

Safety improvements were made in cooperation with the city of Mendota as well, which included expanded “no parking” zones near key intersections. The curbs, now painted red, will help keep vehicles clear from where students may be walking, and to make it easier for busses to navigate the traffic before and after school.

Several new sections of roof were done in the spring in preparation for solar panels on top of each building in the district. The solar panels will pay for themselves in less than four years and have a 25-year life expectancy.

Superintendent K. Bradley Cox noted the cost of the panels is roughly $2.1 million, with $1.9 million returned to the district in grants, costing District 289 $200,000.

All of the outside doors have a new keyless entry system, plus new hardware, and many of the inside doors have been replaced or upgraded with new locks.

“Every student that has come through the doors this week has had a huge smile on their face when they see the changes,” Cox said, “and happy kids with smiles is the perfect way to start the year.”

Mendota District 289 sold $3.1 million in working cash bonds last spring to cover the costs, so there was no impact on cash reserves.