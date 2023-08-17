IVCC to offer internet safety class in September

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a three-session Computer Basics and Internet Safety class from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays beginning Sept. 15.

Students will become familiar with the basic features of Windows 10 and internet safety; the drive/folder/file management system My Computer (now called This PC); the Recycle Bin; desktop customization; apps installation, and running multiple programs concurrently. Participants also will explore Gmail – which serves as the primary email account for the class – and various Google apps.

The class will meet on IVCC’s Oglesby campus in Room A-209. The cost is $149. To register, visit computer basics and internet safety class or call 815-224-0427.