August 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

IVCC to offer internet safety class in September

Continuing Education will offer the course in 3 sessions

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a three-session Computer Basics and Internet Safety class from 1- 4 p.m. Fridays beginning Sept. 15. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a three-session Computer Basics and Internet Safety class from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays beginning Sept. 15.

Students will become familiar with the basic features of Windows 10 and internet safety; the drive/folder/file management system My Computer (now called This PC); the Recycle Bin; desktop customization; apps installation, and running multiple programs concurrently. Participants also will explore Gmail – which serves as the primary email account for the class – and various Google apps.

The class will meet on IVCC’s Oglesby campus in Room A-209. The cost is $149. To register, visit computer basics and internet safety class or call 815-224-0427.