Roadwork on Airport Road in La Salle to begin Aug. 18

A 3- to 4-week construction project on Chartres Street, also known as Airport Road, in La Salle will begin Friday, Aug. 18.

Construction limits are from Pershing Road to Raccuglia Drive. The street will be accessible for residents with traffic control measures, but travelers are advised to avoid the area during construction.

Construction crews will begin milling the pavement on Friday, priming on Saturday and placing the first asphalt on Monday.

Construction is expected to be completed in 3 to 4 weeks depending on weather conditions and possible construction delays.

For more information, visit lasalle-il.gov for updates.