She’s a Maybe will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Music Under the Oaks free concert series at Centennial Park in Peru.

The Music Under the Oaks series has one more concert scheduled after the Aug. 19 show. Both of the shows are on Saturdays to avoid conflicts with high school sports. Regle Beagle is scheduled to perform the final show of the season Saturday, Sept. 16.