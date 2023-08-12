State Rep. Jason Bunting to speak at La Salle County YANA! meeting

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The keynote speaker will be state Rep. Jason Bunting of the 106th District, which includes portions of La Salle County.

YANA! will have a 50/50 raffle, talk about current events and enjoy drinks, food and friendship. Everyone regardless of political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.