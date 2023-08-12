August 12, 2023
State Rep. Jason Bunting to speak at La Salle County YANA! meeting

Group to meet at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. The keynote speaker will be state Rep. Jason Bunting of the 106th District. (Photo provided by Dan Pelphrey)

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The keynote speaker will be state Rep. Jason Bunting of the 106th District, which includes portions of La Salle County.

YANA! will have a 50/50 raffle, talk about current events and enjoy drinks, food and friendship. Everyone regardless of political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.