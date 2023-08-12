Renovated Fieldcrest Middle School: ‘It’s everything we wanted it to be’

Fieldcrest superintendent Dave Johnson cuts the ceremonial ribbon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, outside Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona. The campus has undergone major renovations including demolition of its oldest section. (Tom Collins)

Janie Bade read the inscriptions on the commemorative bricks placed outside Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona and recognized names – lots of names – from her own days as a Fieldcrest student.

“It brings back so many memories,” said Bade, Wenona’s mayor. “I did all 12 years here and I have so many fond memories. I know some kids didn’t like high school, but I loved it.”

Renovations are completed at Fieldcrest Middle School and that called for a celebration. Saturday, Fieldcrest Superintendent Dave Johnson cut the ceremonial ribbon and invited dozens of spectators to tour the upgraded interior.

Fieldcrest dedication Sheila Healy speaks before the Saturday ribbon cutting at Fieldcrest Middle School (Tom Collins)

Bade was among those who also took a few minutes to scan the 414 memorial bricks that now adorn one of the sidewalks. When the oldest portion of the former Wenona High School was demolished last summer, organizers devised a creative fundraiser that let donors preserve and inscribe bricks from the demolished portion.

Sheila Healy, one of the organizers of the brick project, said that it was emotional watching wreckers take down part of her own school history. Saturday, however, she marveled at the eye-catching brickwork that now lines the walkway.

“It’s everything we wanted it to be,” Healy said. “It really came together.”

Making improvements to the Wenona middle school – voters defeated a sprawling, $29 million referendum in 2018 – but district officials eventually forged ahead with renovations in Wenona that included bringing down a large portion of the old high school in June 2022.