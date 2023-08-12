La Salle library to host virtual talk on British English

The La Salle Public Library will host virtually author Claire Evans for a presentation on her memoir, “High Tea and the Low Down: A Guide to Misunderstanding British English” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

When American Evans married a charming Englishman and relocated to the UK, she thought she’d be moving to an enchanted island where mysterious women with dewy complexions made jam in thatched cottages with millennia-old lichen attached. But things are not always as they seem. One of the most shocking things Americans find when traveling in Britain is not just the wealth of regional accents, but the completely different terminology Brits use in our “common” language. Would you know what to do with an aubergine or a courgette? Is it possible to be scrummy while drinking scrumpy in the scrum? Would you ever want to name a United Kingdom linen store “Bed Bath and Beyond?” In this presentation, Evans will explain how to avoid a Britspeak disaster when in Britain.

Evans is an author, former journalist, attorney and college lecturer who started her love of most things British as she and her mother watched countless Britcoms on PBS. She studied abroad in London and, against the odds, she married a Brit she met in Peoria. They lived in England for a number of years. Her business, Tea with Claire, grew from friends asking for travel advice. Her memoir, “High Tea and the Low Down,” is the true story of what it’s really like to marry a witty Englishman and move to Britain.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be a virtual presentation. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrxkycmz. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.