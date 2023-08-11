La Salle County Historical Society to host abolitionists of La Salle County program

The La Salle County Historical Society will host a special presentation on the abolitionist movement in La Salle County and Illinois at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Heritage Center, 208 Clark St., Utica.

Jeanne McDonald, who has done research on the subject, will be presenting. The program is free to La Salle County Historical Society members and $5 per person for non-members. Reservations are not required. For more information contact office@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 815-667-4861.