Horizon House of Illinois Valley raises record-breaking $126,000 in campaign

Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. in Peru recently completed its annual Road to Independence Campaign and exceeded its $110,000 goal with a final record-breaking total of $126,000.

Jeff Ellis, president of La Salle State Bank, served as this year’s Road to Independence Campaign Chair. Ellis has been a volunteer for Horizon House for many years. He served on the board of directors and has been a volunteer for the Road to Independence Campaign since it began nearly 20 years ago.

The campaign kicked off in March when nearly 40 campaign volunteers picked up their campaign packets and began contacting and meeting with past donors and community leaders to ask for their support for Horizon House.

“We had very strong campaign leadership with Jeff Ellis chairing the campaign,” said Carol Fesco, director of development for Horizon House. “He led a team of 40 volunteers many of whom have been volunteering for years. We are fortunate to have so many return volunteers who know the agency and believe in what we do. They demonstrate their commitment by bringing in new donors, making multiple contacts with past supporters and leading by example by contributing themselves.”

“The community knows that Horizon House does great work providing opportunities and support for people with disabilities,” Ellis said. “They recognize the importance of what they are trying to accomplish and are proud to support a strong local organization that provides a very valuable service to our community.”

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families. The agency is committed to discovering, empowering and supporting opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve their hopes and desires in the community. Horizon House said it listens to the people it supports, learns from them and lets their needs and wants guide their services.

If you would like to learn more about Horizon House or the Road to Independence, contact Carol Fesco at 815-223-4488, ext. 102.