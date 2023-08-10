Regional Office of Education releases recruiting video

A new, local video encourages passionate people to work in schools at a time when Illinois offers the highest rate of pay and retention in recorded state history.

The Regional Office of Education 35 of La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties documented the stories of teaching professionals from Henry-Senachwine High School, Central Intermediate School and Wallace Grade School in Ottawa, Parkside Middle School in Peru and Seneca High School. The professionals interviewed demonstrate that teaching is a passion that allows workers to positively impact children’s lives.

Illinois is taking a proactive approach to tackle teacher shortages with the Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, allocating $210 million in the next three years. This initiative aims to attract and retain new teachers.

“Everybody’s looking for good candidates, but teaching is different, it’s a passion, it’s about working with kids and feeling something special at the end of the day,” said Christopher Dvorak, ROE 35 Regional Superintendent of Schools. “You’ve accomplished something. You’ve helped change a life.”

To watch the video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw_xeIPdo3c

Contact the ROE 35 at 815-434-0780 for questions relating to becoming an educator.