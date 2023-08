An outdoor family movie night is set 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Centennial Park in Peru.

“The Little Rascals” will be showing. The La Salle-Peru Area Girl Scout Troop will sell food and drinks beginning at 7:30 p.m. Popcorn will be provided State Farm Agent Jessica Strauch.

Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for viewing.