La Salle alderman Jim Bacidore criticizes resident’s FOIA requests; resident defends his right

La Salle Alderman Jim Bacidore criticized resident Jamie Hicks on Monday for filing a Freedom of Information act request through the city, questioning what Hicks intends to do with the information.

Hicks said Bacidore needs to be reprimanded for his actions.

Speaking during Monday’s City Council meeting, Bacidore said he saw a pile of papers on Deputy Clerk Brent Bader’s desk and learned Hicks had requested information about Building Inspector Andy Bacidore.

Hicks responded Monday it was right to file a FOIA and that he shares the information on Facebook and YouTube to educate residents.

The Freedom of Information Act is a federal law that requires the full or partial disclosure of information or documents controlled by governing bodies upon request. The basic function of FOIA is to ensure citizens have access to government information, as a check and balance to democracy.

During Monday’s meeting, Jim Bacidore told Mayor Jeff Grove he had something he wanted to address. The alderman then said Hicks put in a FOIA for “everything Andy Bacidore did from the day he was born.” The two Bacidores are not directly related.

Hicks said he requested two months of information regarding emails from Bacidore, information about the Jan. 11 Carus fire, permits and any ordinance violations the building inspector filed.

“The reason why is because a lot of people have been targeted over in our area and I’m curious if (Andy Bacidore) just targeted our area,” Hicks said. “It’s kind of like no one cares what’s going on up here and it’s getting frustrating ... I got a $50 ticket in the middle of a drought for my grass. My grass is dead. There is no grass even growing.”

Jim Bacidore told Hicks he could request all the public records he wanted but asked what he was using them for.

“People ask for three years worth of paperwork,” Hicks said, noting he asked for two months. “FOIA is my right as a citizen and you’re trying to tell me ... you’re asking me what I do with it. That’s my business.”

The alderman said Hicks wanted to “stay in the limelight.” Hicks said he wanted to hold the city government accountable, as both began to raise their voices, as well as others at the meeting interjecting with comments.

“I want to show the truth behind those desks,” Hicks said.

When asked about the argument Tuesday, Jim Bacidore said HIcks has the right to FOIA, but he should FOIA items he is trying to correct, not just “FOIAing to be FOIAing.”

“He has to find fault in everything,” Jim Bacidore said. “We can’t stop him from FOIA and I didn’t say that ... But, you’ve got to have a reason for FOIAs. He FOIAs everything and then he sits there and says I got a FOIA on that. I got a FOIA on this.”

This is not the first time Bacidore has argued with Hicks for his views during a City Council meeting. At a previous meeting in the aftermath of the Jan. 11 Carus fire, Bacidore questioned why Hicks would allow his daughter to move across the street from the Carus plant.

“He was telling me I put my kids in harm’s way,” Hicks said on Tuesday.

“I just said if the area is so bad why did you let your daughter move in?” Bacidore said on Tuesday about that conversation. “He says ‘I love her and I want her close.’ But I said you just said that’s a bad area. If it was a bad area would you let your girl move into a bad area?”

Bader, who is La Salle’s FOIA officer, said Hicks has filed more than 50 FOIAs since the Carus fire in January. He said he spoke to Hicks after the meeting and believes the two of them can communicate a little more in the future to make the process easier on the staff. Hicks also acknowledged he will communicate with Bader more moving forward in regard to the FOIA requests.

An exemption exists for a governing body to reject requests considered unduly burdensome. A governing body is required to respond within five working days of a request. A request may be considered unduly burdensome if there is no way to narrow the request, and the burden on the public body to produce the information outweighs the public interest in the information. La Salle did not cite this exemption, choosing to respond to Hicks’ request. A governing body also can ask for an extension of time to respond.

Hicks said he believes the conversation about his FOIAs should have been handled differently than how Jim Bacidore approached it. If there was a problem or an issue, Hicks said the alderman could have spoke with him privately.

“I think he should be reprimanded,” Hicks said. “He goes off the rails. This isn’t the first time he has done this to me. It’s rude. It makes the city look ... it’s embarrassing to the city and the taxpayers.”

Jim Bacidore said in hindsight he wouldn’t have addressed the situation because every time he sees Hicks outside of council he “turns his back” on him.

“There is no talking to him at all,” the alderman said. “And then I’m sure if I did talk to him, I’d want someone there with me, because he’d change what I said or somebody would see me talking to him and he’d say I was swearing at him or calling him this.”

Hicks said the mayor has the power to stop Jim Bacidore from speaking out of turn, but he believes the mayor won’t.

“It should be addressed,” Hicks said. “Because you can’t attack someone’s Civil Rights.”

Grove did not respond for comment in time for publication. At previous meetings, Grove has said he believes council meetings should be an open forum, likening them to a town hall.