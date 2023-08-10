5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Summer festivals, 3 youth plays take stage

1. Sweet Corn Festival: The 76th annual Mendota festival begins Thursday and concludes Sunday with the iconic corn boil at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Illinois Avenue. As is the tradition, free hot-buttered sweet corn will be served. There also will be a downtown parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be live entertainment throughout the festival. The Sweet Corn Pageant is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday on the stage. Go to https://sweetcornfestival.com/ for more information on the festival.

Members of the Fieldcrest High School band march down Walnut Street during the 2022 Wenona Days parade. The parade will return Sunday afternoon in the city's downtown. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

2. Wenona Days: The festival features four days of activities, entertainment, fireworks and a nighttime and daytime parade beginning Thursday and running through Sunday. Thursday will be Family Night at the Park, featuring a number of activities geared to the entire family, including a bags tournament and kickball under the lights. The grand parade downtown is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday. A lights parade is scheduled 8:40 p.m. the previous night down Main Street, prior to a fireworks display from the city’s coal dump. Car and truck shows are scheduled Sunday morning. Go to https://www.facebook.com/wenonachamber for more information.

Sardine soloist played by Brynlen Brock rehearses a scene in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition." The youth performance is one of three scheduled this weekend in La Salle County. (Scott Anderson)

3. Children’s theater: Marseilles Recreation will present a youth performance of Lion King Jr. at 6 p.m. Friday at Knudson Park. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair. Concessions will be available. Admission is free. Additionally, there will be youth performances in La Salle and Streator over the weekend. “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. “Kamp Kaos” will show 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.

4. Lewis and Clark Circus: The circus is scheduled for performances at 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. The show occurs under a big tent. The circus features world-class aerialists, acrobats, magicians and other performers under the custom-built big top. Go to https://lewisclarkcircus.com/ for more information or to buy tickets.

5. Movie in the Park: A free showing of “The Little Rascals” will take place 8:30 p.m. Friday at Centennial Park in Peru. La Salle-Peru area Girl Scout troops will be at the park selling food and drinks at 7:30 p.m. Popcorn will be provided by State Farm Insurance agent Jessica Strauch. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.