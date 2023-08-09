Vaccaro announces reelection bid for La Salle County circuit clerk

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro announced his candidacy for reelection in 2024.

In his seven years the Circuit Clerk’s Office has been affected with mandates from the state of Illinois. The experienced staff has addressed the changes and helped develop many solutions to meet and exceed the requirements, Vaccaro said in a news release.

Vaccaro said he has reduced the office budget, reduced payroll, advanced technology, addressed securing and back up of files, increased past due collections and is working on operating an efficient service oriented office. The new technology and continued training will allow the Circuit Clerk’s office to move forward to the next level to reach its long-term plan, Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said he has built strong working relationships, including Circuit Clerk office holders in other counties, which will give him the ability the next four years to continue to serve and make a difference for all of the residents of La Salle County.

Vaccaro is past partner of Apple Press Printing has 34 years of operating a business and 50 years of serving on boards, organizations and fundraising campaigns. His past business and Vaccaro are members of the Allied Printing Trades Union.

Past and present, Vaccaro has served as president of Horizon House, Peru Rotary Club Illinois Valley Area Chamber ambassadors and chairman for 24 years as Peru police and fire commissioner He also served as past vice president of Peru School Board and YMCA. He was or is still a board member of Illinois Valley Red Cross, IVAC, Peru Zoning Board, Horizon House Foundation, Fish N Fun, United Way budget committee, the Founder of the Peru BB Gun Club, among others.

Vaccaro is a graduate of St. Bede Academy and grew up in La Salle and resides in Peru with his wife Joanne. They have three adult children.

“I know my full time dedication shows that I can make a difference in a meaningful way and by working hard I believe we can continue a positive direction for the future,” he said.

Contact Vaccaro at gregmvaccaro@gmail.com