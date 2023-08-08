La Salle County Board member won’t resign, but apologizes to La Salle city officials

La Salle County Board Member Mike Kasap told the La Salle City Council on Monday he didn’t plan on resigning his post, after La Salle’s mayor had asked for his resignation following a reported outburst at City Hall over receiving a $200 fine for illegal dumping.

Kasap apologized Monday to La Salle’s police chief, deputy clerk and comptroller.

Kasap was cited July 31 on a city ordinance violation for illegal dumping, according to police records. Kasap said he mistakenly dumped the two cardboard boxes he used as a container for his yard waste. Signs at the yard waste site, which is under 24-hour surveillance, warn La Salle residents they can only dump leaves and yard waste and violators may be fined up to $750.

It was not the illegal dumping allegation that drew La Salle’s concern, however, but how Kasap reacted at City Hall that day.

In reaction to the citation, Kasap talked about the assistance he provided in his capacity as a county board member to the city with a recent grant application, according to a written record of the conversation made by Deputy Clerk Brent Bader, which was obtained by Shaw Local News Network through a Freedom of Information Act request.

At one point, Kasap told Bader he would be “be up (Economic Development Director Curt) Bedei’s (expletive)” moving forward, according to Bader’s report. Bader told Kasap work with Bedei should remain separate from the violation, according to the report.

Kasap told the council Monday he made an error at the landscape facility and accepted fault for it, then addressed the conversations about the citation that followed.

“We tried to negotiate a compromise because I was willing to actually take my fine and give it to Operation Santa (a local Christmas time charity that helps less fortunate families),” Kasap said Monday. “If we could give consideration of my misuse of the landscape facility.”

“So, again I’ve apologized. Most everybody knows of my community support.”

Kasap filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday asking for “City of La Salle’s Facade grant request for property improvement” and “ordinance pertaining to a landscape collection center, requirements of use, hours of operation, material disposal regulation.” He said it was for “personal information,” in his request to the city.

Kasap told Shaw Local News Network on Thursday he didn’t intend to jeopardize the grant, but he would “create a black-and-white environment as a board member where all the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted.”

After Monday’s meeting, Grove said Kasap made his position obvious and the mayor said he “didn’t feel comfortable” with it. The mayor said he asked Kasap to resign and questioned whether the city could be excluded from future grants.

“How do I know for the next 3½ years, when we apply to the county, because the county gets the federal money (to distribute to municipalities), that he isn’t going to try to blackball us from getting grants,” he said.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinki said the city has a zero tolerance policy. The city was recently under the scrutiny of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Last year, La Salle agreed to a Compliance Commitment Agreement with the state’s EPA after illegal dumping by residents caused the city to be in violation of EPA standards.

Smudzinski said the city is “trying to do the right thing” by continuing to monitor the site.

“It’s not a lot of attention, but we have cameras out there now, so it’s easy,” Smudzinski said. “So, we monitor every hour. We have multiple violations at times. There’s signs everywhere.”

A female audience member asked why a county board member would need to resign because he “dropped off a cardboard box.”

Finance Director John Duncan said Kasap was trying “to utilize his seat as an elected official” to take away a grant the city applied for that involved La Salle County government.

“So, he used his position to make a threat to us that he was going to use his position to make sure we didn’t get something that we had already got,” Duncan said. “So, at that time we felt it was him using his position as a county board official to take something away from us.”

“We notified the County Board of that to make sure we were in good standing with the grant. We didn’t think it was fair that he was using a personal issue that he had, and that is why the mayor asked him to resign.”

Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said the compromise Kasap attempted to make was for the city to rethink the violation, and Kasap would in turn donate $200 to charity.

“Obviously, I explained to [Kasap] we can’t make any sort of agreement like that and we can’t pick and choose where the ordinance violations go to,” Bader said Monday.

Smudzinski offered to lower the fine to $100 for Kasap, according to city records. Smudzinski told Shaw Local News Network he did so, because he believed it was an honest mistake, but said he couldn’t clear the fine.

Kasap exited the Council Chambers after he spoke. He was asked to come back into the chamber by officials, but was speaking with another media outlet and didn’t reenter the chambers during the meeting.