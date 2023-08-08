Bean Box in Utica announces end of season

The Bean Box Espresso has ended its season in Utica.

The Bean Box opened an airstream-style trailer across Route 178 from the village police department for drive-up and walk-up coffee service earlier this year.

The seasonal closing announcement was made on the business’ Facebook page. Customers were reminded the La Salle (750 La Salle St.) and Spring Valley (101 W. Dakota St.) locations will remain open.

