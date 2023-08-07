Horizon House painted rock snake reaches goal

Horizon House of Illinois Valley in Peru reached its goal to create a 30 foot painted rock snake.

And then some.

Named Frank the Snake, the painted rock snake reached 51 feet as of Friday.

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports people with disabilities and their families. The idea to build a painted rock snake came from direct support professionals that work at one of the 10 community integrated living arrangement homes Horizon House operates.

Horizon House asked community members to contribute.