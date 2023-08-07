August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Horizon House painted rock snake reaches goal

Frank the Snake has reached 51 feet

By Shaw Local News Network
The painted rock snake at Horizon House of Illinois Valley in Peru surpassed 30 feet. (Photo provided by Carol Fesco)

Horizon House of Illinois Valley in Peru reached its goal to create a 30 foot painted rock snake.

And then some.

Named Frank the Snake, the painted rock snake reached 51 feet as of Friday.

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports people with disabilities and their families. The idea to build a painted rock snake came from direct support professionals that work at one of the 10 community integrated living arrangement homes Horizon House operates.

Horizon House asked community members to contribute.