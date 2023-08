Tri-County Opportunities Council announced the recipients of the CSBG Scholarship Awards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kaylee Dowda and Ayize Martin from Bureau County, Isabella Pena from Carroll County, Arianna Heersink, Jennifer Horton and Jazzmyn DeFord from La Salle County, Nour Alsramah, Janda Hicks, Jack Johnson and Anna Logan from Lee County, and Zalak Patel and Alva Valle from Ogle County are the 2023-24 scholarship winners.