FedEx Freight to close in Peru

FedEx Freight, 3033 May Road, Peru, is set to close effective Sunday, Aug. 13.

“FedEx continuously reviews its network to ensure we have the right design to address changing market dynamics,” FedEx said in a news release. “Earlier this spring, FedEx Freight announced a decision to close 29 freight locations and consolidate those operations into other locations. These consolidations will help to improve customer service levels while lowering our cost to serve.”

FedEx said affected team members were notified in advance of any changes taking place and received assistance with finding other positions within the company where possible.

