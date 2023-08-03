5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Festival-filled weekend ahead

1 - Streator Fest: Headline musical acts, a carnival and a fireworks show are set through Sunday. The headline act Thursday will be hip hop tribute group Too Hype Crew, Friday will be country musician Tracy Lawrence, Saturday rock band Warrant and Sunday rock and country band Brushville at Northpoint Plaza in Streator. The carnival and food vendors also will be set up at Northpoint Plaza. Music begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The carnival will be open 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The fireworks show is scheduled at dusk Saturday at Anderson Fields Golf Course. They will be viewable from the Northpoint festival grounds. Go to https://www.streatorfest.com/ for more information.

The Taste of the Illinois Valley at Centennial Park in Peru will again feature three days of music, food vendors and children's activities Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-5. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

2 - Taste of the Illinois Valley: The three-day festival returns to Peru’s Centennial Park beginning Thursday. It will feature free live music from the Schweickert Pavilion, a fun zone for children, craft vendors, food vendors and a 50/50 drawing. Fueled by Whiskey will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; Semple Band is scheduled on stage 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; and 7 Bridges - the Ultimate Eagles Experience will cap off the performances 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. There are at least 14 food vendors. Go to https://www.facebook.com/PeruILParksandRecreation for more information.

Touch a Truck has become a hit during Friendship Days in Ottawa. This year's event for children of all ages is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

3 - Touch a Truck: Ottawa’s Friendship Days will feature sidewalk sales, an outdoor vendor show, Kids Fishing Rodeo (5 to 7 p.m. Thursday); the La Salle County Cruisers Car Show (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 234 Albin Stevens Dr.), Ottawa Family Praise Night at Washington Square (6 to 8 p.m. Sunday) this weekend, among other activities, but Touch a Truck figures to be the largest event of them all. The Illinois Valley Building Trades, the Illinois Valley Contractors Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fund will provide the free event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park, geared toward youngsters. Children will get their chance to explore vehicles of all kinds. The event will have free burgers and hot dogs along with chips, soda and water. There also will be free popcorn and snow cones. It will include the Ottawa First Kidz Block, including games, face painting, crafts, a magician, a balloon artist and the city of Ottawa special events train.

4 - Granville Days: Putnam County’s largest city is hosting its summer festival this weekend. Cruise Night will be scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hopkins Park, with registration at 5, a balloon artist, a flag presentation and a street dance following the cruise. Activities continue Saturday at Hopkins Park with bingo at 11 a.m.; water fights 2 to 5 p.m.; a utility vehicle display 3 to 5 p.m.; library craft 3 to 5 p.m.; sidewalk competition at 4 p.m.; food vendors 3 to 7 p.m. and kids games/bounce houses 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a movie in the park at dusk with free popcorn.

5 - Pow Wow Days: Tiskilwa will be filled with music, food and history during its annual three-day festival. Wild Card is scheduled to perform 8:30 to midnight Friday at the beer garden. There will be a dinner in the park from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by the kids tractor pull at 6 p.m.; an ice cream eating contest at 7 p.m.; and a drawdown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature a classic rides display 9 a.m. to noon. The parade on Main Street will commence at 10:30 a.m. There will be lunch in the park and inflatable bounce houses 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bean bag tournament is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and water fights also will occur at about 11:30 a.m. The wall mural will be dedicated at noon at Piccolo’s Pizza. That evening Valley Katz will perform in the beer garden from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday will have an outdoor church service at 10:30 a.m. in the west park shelter. For more information, go to http://www.powwowdays.com/.

