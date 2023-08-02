Peru student attends national honors camp

Andrew Olivero, of Peru, attended Camp O’Connor USA from June 5-9 at the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in Phoenix, Arizona.

Camp O’Connor USA is a free, merit-based summer program for middle school students with a mission to educate, encourage and inspire the next generation of leaders. Camp participants gain a deeper, experiential understanding of our nation’s democracy, branches of government, and the duties and responsibilities of citizenship.

As part of this year’s program, students visited the Arizona Supreme Court Arizona State Capitol, met with Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and toured the Maricopa County Elections Department. The keynote speaker at camp graduation was Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Camp O’Connor USA was established by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 2014. Selection is highly competitive, based on a multi-part application that includes an essay and letters of recommendation by teachers or mentors.

While at camp, Andrew earned the Exemplary Conduct Award. The award recognized his outstanding character and kindness, helpfulness, and politeness toward others. Andrew received an autographed photograph of Justice O’Connor with his award.

Andrew attends Parkside Middle School in Peru and is active in Boy Scout Troop 123 and many sports, including baseball, basketball, golf, bowling, and soccer. He is the son of Judge Melissa and Douglas Olivero of Peru.