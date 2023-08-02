Cops 4 Cancer raises record $121,000 over the weekend

Cops 4 Cancer’s 20th summer event raised a record $121,000, and climbing, over its two-day festival in Cedar Point.

The event featured six bands, raffles, prizes and food/drink Friday and Saturday at Cerri Memorial Park.

Cops 4 Cancer has assisted 714 (and counting) families grappling with cancer. The organization grew from a private fundraiser in 2003 by Terry Guisti and Nick Smudzinski. Today, it’s a nonprofit that has raised and donated about $2 million to cancer patients and their families.

The organization broke its fundraising record, despite a heat index of more than 110 on Friday and storms that damaged tents. Volunteers helped the organization regroup Saturday morning and put on its event.

“We have battled some serious challenges since early last week including the heat index of 111 degrees along with challenging storm damage but our volunteers pushed through, our donors stepped up and this community rallied for a cause bigger than all of us,” said Betty Glynn in a Cops 4 Cancer post on Facebook. “We are truly proud.”