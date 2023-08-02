Boo Milby walk-run returns Aug. 19 to La Salle

The annual “Boo” Milby 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Starved Rock Runners Club benefiting the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Group, returns Saturday, Aug. 19, to La Salle.

Participants in the 1-mile Memory Walk are asked to check in beginning at 7:30 a.m. (the walk begins at 8 a.m. after runners depart) from the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

Fees are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Children in strollers are free. Mail entry fees (and indicate T-shirt size) to Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Group, 11A Heather Drive, La Salle, IL 61301.

For more information, contact Joanne Milby at 815=228-1858 or boo15@att.net.