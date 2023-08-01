Mendota child porn suspect has new charges filed against him

A Mendota funeral director already charged with child pornography was charged Tuesday with having sexual contact with an underaged female.
Brett W. Merritt, 54, was indicted on four felony charges. He had previously been charged with child pornography, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison. Tuesday, a La Salle County grand jury indicted him two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, for contact with a teen between 13 and 17 years of age at the time of the offenses.
Though the two offenses were alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018, the criminal information filed in La Salle County Circuit Court indicates Merritt is subject “to an extended statute of limitations” because of the alleged victim’s age and the alleged nature of the contact.
Merritt, who is free on bond, is scheduled to appear Aug. 11 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr., ostensibly for judicial reassignment – Merritt requested another judge not hear his case – and potentially for Merritt to get trial dates on all charges.
Merritt was charged in July with child pornography after authorities executed a pair of search warrants at his home and business, following a six month investigation.
Also Tuesday, the grand jury indicted: Hayden Buckley, 27, of Oglesby (aggravated battery); Devon Frazier, 23, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Joseph Czerekaviczius, 27, of Marseilles (possession of a stolen firearm; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Logan Petre, 20, of Marseilles (two counts of aggravated battery); Alexis Beyer, 25, of La Salle (theft); Joshua Rapp, 41, of Mendota (violation of the sex offender registry); Nicholas Henderson, 35, of Arlington (aggravated domestic battery; unlawful restraint); Ray Elmore, 59, of Marquette Heights (driving while revoked); Dane Dempsey, 33, of Seneca (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver); Russel Farley, 35, of rural Earlville (driving while revoked); Nicholas Rutherford, 19, of Marseilles (three counts of child pornography); Jacob Jaszemski, 33, of Streator (two counts of child pornography); Todd Treest, 43, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; criminal damage to government property); Taylor Bohler, 27, of Ottawa (retail theft); Gabriel Williams, 32, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Austin Rodriguez, 25, of Ottawa (two counts of domestic battery); Torricello Embry, 49, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Adrian McAlister, 19, homeless (violating the sex offender registry); Hannah Barnes, 26, of Spring Valley (retail theft); Emily Nave, 34, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Alec Jansen, 30, of Peru (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Aykuang Saepharn, 52, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jerome Sack, 54, of Clinton, Iowa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jesika Muzzarelli, 29, of Oglesby (retail theft); Richard Young, 42, of La Salle (retail theft); and Marisa Melendez, 29, of Ottawa (retail theft).