Learn about new diets Aug. 16 in Peru

The next Wellness Wednesday delves into current diet trends at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness educator, will present the science on popular dietary lifestyle trends, such as paleo, keto, intermittent fasting and whole 30.

Learn the pros and cons before you make a lifestyle change. Try a recipe sample and take-home information.

Registration is required by going to the library website www.perulibrary.org or by contacting Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or mpack@perulibrary.org.