The Taste of the Illinois Valley returns to Peru’s Centennial Park for a three-day festival beginning Thursday, Aug. 3.

The festival will feature free live music from the Schweickert Pavilion, a fun zone for children, craft vendors, food vendors and a 50/50 drawing.

As of July 14, the 50/50 drawing pot was at $3,837. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., and/or from a city official. The drawing will be 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets are $5 for six, $10 for 12 or $20 for 24.

Fueled by Whiskey, a four-piece country/rock cover band, will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Chicago-based Semple Band is scheduled on stage 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The band is fronted by Keith Semple, who reached the last 20 on NBC’s “The Voice.” 7 Bridges - the Ultimate Eagles Experience will cap off the performances 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The band recreates the experience of an Eagles concert.

Food vendors are Tony’s Buttshack, Maria’s Pizza, Big B BBQ, Flo’s, Quickie Subs, Passini’s, Chef Soma, The Taylored Plate, Mr. Salty’s, Dos Vato Tacos, Country Kids Produce, Tropical Sno, August Hill Winery and Spicy Nicy Jamaican Jerk.

The vendors and fun zone open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.