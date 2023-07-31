Gastroenterologist Dr. Edward Doran retires

Associated Gastroenterology Consultants, Inc., which is affiliated with St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley, ceased operations on June 16.

Because of the closures, Dr. Edward Doran said he has decided to retire from his practice of gastroenterology medicine.

St. Margaret’s closed its Peru hospital on Jan. 28 and its Spring Valley hospital on June 16.

“I want to thank all my patients for putting their trust in me for over 40 years,” Doran said. “It has been an honor to provide you with your gastroenterology care.”

Doran also thanked all the nursing staff and office staff “for their dedication and support over the years.”

“It has been a pleasure working with you and I will miss you,” Doran said. “I value deeply the relationships I have developed with my staff and patients alike during the last four decades.”

Medical records are available for release to another physician/practice or to each patient personally by contacting 815-875-8666, ext. 218, to request the release of personal health information to the provider of choice.

Doran had three offices, one in Princeton, one in Peru and another in Ottawa.