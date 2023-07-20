Mrs. America visits Ottawa Friendship House

Nicole La Ha Zwiercan sees in the mirror every day the beauty and personality that earned her the title of Mrs. America.

She also has a clear view of those traits in the developmentally disabled and those with special needs, such as her daughter, Ashlynn – and she wants everyone else to see that beauty, too.

“I do believe that when you have a child like my daughter and like the people here, you are chosen.” — Nicole Le Ha Zwiercan, Mrs. America

Zwiercan, donned in her traditional tiara and sash, along with her family paid a visit to the residents of Ottawa Friendship House, spending a couple of hours chatting, signing autographs and having her picture taken with residents before all were treated to Tropical Sno treats to take the edge off the warm summer day.

“It is very gratifying,” said Zwiercan, a native and resident of South Suburban Homer Glen. “When you realize that you’re going to have a child that is going to have to live differently from what we consider normal, you start recalibrating and thinking what does that life look like. For me, my husband and my children, we decided we wanted to continue advocating for communities just like this, Friendship House.

“I do believe that when you have a child like my daughter and like the people here, you are chosen. I love the way they respond to me because I think I approach them with respect, care and sincerity. That’s what communities like this advocate for. It’s been an honor to be here.”

Mrs. America 2022 Nicole Zwiercan jokes with resident Carl who wanted to try on her crown during her visit Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to Ottawa Friendship House. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Zwiercan, an Illinois State Senate press secretary, noted she, her husband, Dr. Chris Zwiercan, and their son, Christiano, have had their lives change dramatically with the birth of Ashlynn Grace, who was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

She realized her village didn’t have much in the way of accepting and inclusive parks, so she ran for trustee and won. She has since used every platform she could muster, including Mrs. America, to raise awareness of the lack of proper facilities for those with special needs, noting the good work Friendship House, which has been serving the Illinois Valley since 1966, can do.

“At first, we knew we wanted to help make a difference but didn’t know how to do it,” she said. “I began speaking to people and getting more community input and I found, wow, people are listening to me and agreeing with me. That puts a fire under you to create changes and confirm that you can do this with the help of the community.

“Now with my work with the Senate, it doesn’t just stop at the local level. I want it to be statewide and nationwide. We need voices to inspire action for inclusivity and accessibility … and people are responding to our story.”

Nicole Zwiercan of Homer Glen, who was crowned Mrs. America in 2022, shakes hands and meets residents of Ottawa Friendship House on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Zwiercan, with the help of her son, has written a book entitled, “My Sister Is Just Like You And Me,” telling the tale of their family’s stumbling blocks, experiences and triumphs on the path for inclusion for her daughter.

“I wrote the book to be used as a learning tool,” Zwiercan said, “as something I could bring with me when I talk to young children and schools. It can help me connect with people of all ages.

“I will be passing my crown on Aug. 26 of this year, but I feel that this is just the start of advocacy for us for the rights of the disabled. I hope I’ve been planting some seeds as I’ve gone along, but there’s still a lot more to do. I’m not done yet.”