Woman last seen in Streator still missing

April Capsel, 33, was last seen in Streator on July 1.

The disappearance of the Chicago woman reported missing by the Bloomington Police Department on July 5 still is under investigation, police said.

Her mother Carey Futia said Capsel was dropped off at about midnight on Lundy Street and came to Streator to “meet up with friends.”

Capsel is a white woman, measuring 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds with dark blond to light brown hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her right arm from surgery and she has a tattoo of a dragon or a snake on her right hip.

April Capsel, 33, of Chicago (provided by Carey Futia)

Futia said it’s unusual for Capsel to go without speaking to her 12-year-old son for this length of time. She said she speaks with him two to three times a week and she just bought him a new bicycle.

Streator Police Chief John Franklin said police are concerned for Capsel’s safety and the department sympathizes with her family.

Capsel’s friends and family will host a prayer vigil 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Streator City Park.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Det. Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587, jdowning@cityblm.org or the police department at 309-820-8888.