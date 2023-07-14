Photographers, rocketeers among participants in La Salle County 4-H Fair

The theme of the 2023 La Salle County 4-H Fair – Lights! Camera! Action! – was displayed in every building for those walking the fairgrounds on the opening day Thursday.

And of the many talented participants in the camera portion of that motto, three earned the right to display their professional-caliber images at this year’s Illinois State Fair, while two others have advanced in the exciting Rocketry field.

Those topics may not be what everyone thinks of first when considering a 4-H Fair, but those five young people have chosen to follow their interests into areas beyond animals, farming implements and agricultural products.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Rosalie Farnsworth reaches up to pet a friendly goat in the goat/sheep barn Thursday, July 13, 2023, during opening day of the La Salle County 4-H Fair in Ottawa. The fair continues through Sunday. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Swine, dairy, poultry and goats are shown Friday; horses, beef and rabbits are shown Saturday. Thursday’s stage, however, was set for a number of 4-H projects.

Korra Wilson, 11, of Ottawa, is the youngest of the trio of photographers earning delegate status, while 17-year-old James Castelli and 16-year-old Lilliana Bernabei, also of Ottawa, have used their experience and knowledge of the more technical aspects of the field to create their winning entries.

Also moving on to state in the rocketry field were Grant Passwater, 10, of Ottawa, and Samuel Gross, both having designed scale models of vessels for interstellar travel.

Wilson earned her delegate berth with a photo of a sunflower with its petals closed but in a swirling pattern much like a kaleidoscope. She’s been a delegate before, having shown a talent for woodworking, but advancing in what for her is a two-year experience in the field.

“I thought it was pretty, so I took a picture of it and showed it to 4-H, then the judges really liked it,” said Wilson, whose mom is the superintendent of photography and whose father is the superintendent of shooting. “I really like photography. My mom used to do photography on newborns and she got me started on it. It’s fun, something that I really want to keep doing it always.

“I like taking pictures outside and of our animals so that when I get older, I can look back at them and remember.”

Bernabei, a freshman at Marquette Academy, also scored with a close-up photo with a Nikon D-3100 of a colorful sun-lit sunflower and was rewarded for her patience by having a bumblebee land on it for enough time to get several shots. It took several tries to stop the flying insect’s motion, but she got good one of the flawless flower.

Having her photo mentor, Annette Barr, being one of the judges made it more special for her.

“It was taken last year at Matthiessen State Park, but I had in my mind what I wanted to get for the 4-H Fair this year,” Bernabei said. “I didn’t expect the insect, but when it came by, that was cool … Getting that clear an image was difficult, but I knew what I wanted, to get the background almost like a shadow, and got it. I enjoyed doing it.”

Castelli, a veteran of photography who has earned delegate status several times in a variety of categories, advanced with a time-lapse photo of the constellation Orion, shot in February when it was a constant in the winter sky. The exposures with the firmly-planted camera were 80 seconds and 90 second long, then assembled into a panoramic view of the stars.

“I’ve known about astrophotography and wanted to try it for a while, but I was held back by the expense of it,” said Castelli, who got his first digital SLR five years ago. “But I decided I wanted to do it, worked for the money and got the tripod I needed. I did most of the research last year and once I got the equipment I needed, I started taking pictures last November … I helped to be away from the city lights to help the contrast, so I went into the country just outside of town and set up along side the road.

“I’m going to pursue photography, maybe not as a career. I want to keep getting better at it.”

Passwater, a two-year veteran of 4-H, captured his spot with a 36-inch multi-stage rocket, while Gross constructed a 24-inch version that also came in several stages.

“My brother used to make rockets, so I really wanted to try it,” said Passwater, who was also involved in fixing up and a small 1954 gas that he and his brother could make into a go-cart. “I made two rockets once a while ago and they were OK, but I wanted to try and make this one and it turned out pretty good. This is the first time I’ve been a delegate and I feel pretty good about it.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a farmer, but I like this because you learn to paint, sand and work with my hands. It’s fun.”

Friday, July 14

The Swine, Poultry and Dairy shows begin in the morning. Following the Dairy Show the goat venue will begin. The Public Presentation speaking contest will be at 5 p.m. in Exhibit Hall 3. Included with this presentation is a Share Your Talent impromptu show. Youth will be stage front to entertain and share their creative talents. The Broken Horse Rodeo will close the evening events starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

The Horse, Rabbit, and Beef Showmanship contest opens the morning with the beef show following. Many fun activities and events will be taking place throughout the day: Funny Magic Guy, Rob Thompson will provide three shows throughout the afternoon. 4-H Pop up activities will occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. along with some contests. The evening will offer a Fair Auction at 4:30 p.m. in the show arena, with numerous items for bidding and proceeds benefiting La Salle County 4-H programming. Evening entertainment will be the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

The Horse and sheep shows begin at 8 a.m. The Master Showmanship contest will also begin at about 10:30 a.m. in the Show Arena. As a special closing ceremony, graduating 4-H age youth and Cloverbuds are recognized in addition to the announcement of this year’s Hall of Fame recipient. Fairgoers and 4-H youth will meet in building 3 p.m. to congratulate all exhibitors and honor graduates. At the close of the fair the projects are released at about 4 p.m.

Forward 4-H questions to University of Illinois – La Salle County Extension at 815-433-0707. For information regarding gate fees and night events call the La Salle County Junior Fair Association at 815-200-3913.