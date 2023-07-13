La Salle County Genealogy to host speaker on Cemetery Art Symbolism

The monthly meeting of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the guild headquarters, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

Laurel Mellien will be be the presenter. She is a speaker, author and resident of McHenry County. She also is a member of the Association for Gravestone Studies. Her program on Cemetery Art Symbolism concentrates on the Victorian Era, uncovering the hidden symbolism of these open-air art museums and the history of the people laid to rest in them. She also uses her photography skills in her presentations.

The public is welcomed to attend this free event; however, research will not be allowed during the program. Refreshments will be served.