NCI ARTworks to host reception for artists Edna Olson, Richard and Phyllis Natanek

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception and month-long exhibit of the work of Edna Olson and Richard and Phyllis Natanek from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the NCI Artworks Gallery in the west wing entrance of the Westclox Building, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

The event is free and all are welcome.

Numerous pieces of their original work will be on display throughout the month. Both prints and original work will be available for purchase.

Edna Olson was raised in Oglesby, attended La Salle-Peru High School, and studied graphic design at Illinois Valley Community College. She resides in Hennepin, where she creates her art. Olson works primarily in watercolor and acrylic, and is inspired by the world around her, particularly the animals and family members that play a prominent role in her life.

Richard Natanek and Phyllis North Natanek create art together. This husband-wife team has made their home in Seneca for many years. Both of them are active in the local arts community and have served on the board of the Ottawa Art League. Richard’s preferred mediums are photography and ceramics, while Phyllis works mostly in watercolor and acrylics. The works of both Richard and Phyllis are inspired by nature. They exhibit throughout the year at various art shows and have been instrumental in supporting the Seneca Mural project.